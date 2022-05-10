Adrian Kempe's Overtime Winner Gives LA Kings 3-2 Series Lead Against Oilers

Adrian Kempe scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night for a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Kempe muscled his way past his defender and wrapped a shot around Edmonton goalie Mike Smith to secure the victory.

Get juiced, LA, we're coming home for Game 6! 🧃#GKG pic.twitter.com/bnyMvEYcgS — x - LA Kings (@LAKings) May 11, 2022

The result means the Oilers need a win in Game 6 in Los Angeles on Thursday to stave off elimination.

Kempe also scored and had an assist for the Kings in regulation. Troy Stecher, Andreas Anthansiou and Phillip Danault also scored.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice for Edmonton. Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and Zack Kassian added a goal for the Oilers, who were coming off a 4-0 loss in Game 4 on Sunday.

Jonathan Quick made 24 saves for the Kings. Smith stopped 38 of 43 shots.