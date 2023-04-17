Alex Iafallo's Goal in Overtime Lifts Kings to 4-3 Win Over Oilers in Game 1

Alex Iafallo scored in OT to lift the Los Angeles Kings to a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers to open their first-round playoff series Monday night.

Iafallo scored a power-play goal at 9:19 of OT by converting Victor Arvidsson's feed from behind the net.

👑 KINGS WIN 👑



Alex Iafallo puts it home on the power play in overtime, as the @LAKings come back to win Game 1! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/aEmUmv2GOM — NHL (@NHL) April 18, 2023

Adrian Kempe scored twice and Anze Kopitar had a goal and three assists for Los Angeles, which held Oilers captain and NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid scoreless.

Kings goaltender Joonas Korpisalo made 38 saves for the win.

Leon Draisaitl countered with a pair of goals and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers (50-23-9), who ranked second in the Pacific Division this season ahead of third-seeded Kings (47-25-10).

Oilers starter Stuart Skinner stopped 31 shots in his NHL playoff debut.

Edmonton defenseman Vincent Desharnais was penalized in overtime for tripping Blake Lizotte, although Lizotte appeared to step on a broken stick on the ice and fall.

The Oilers almost ended it at 1:54 of OT, but officials ruled Ryan McLeod’s shot from the blue line deflected off Derek Ryan’s high stick.

The Oilers will try even the series in Wednesday’s Game 2 at Rogers Place.