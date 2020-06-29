Angels

Here Are the 55 Players Invited to Angels Summer Camp

Angels Summer Camp will be split between Angel Stadium and Blair Field in Long Beach ahead of the shortened MLB season.

The Los Angeles Angels have submitted the team's 55-man roster ahead of the return of Major League Baseball.

The players are scheduled to report to Summer Camp this week, which will be split between Angel Stadium in Anaheim and Blair Field in Long Beach.

All 40 members of the teams 40-man roster and an additional 15 players will be invited. Six of the Angels top-10 prospects are part of the Summer Camp. 

The regular season starts July 23 and 24, leaving a short period for players to prepare and a tricky balance for managers trying to get their teams ready while also worrying about potential health issues that could pop up with more frequency during a truncated training period.

There is particular concern for starting pitchers, who take great care in building up their arms over an extended period. That's one reason why active rosters will be 30 players during the first two weeks of the season, 28 during the second two weeks and 26 after that.

Beyond injury and coronavirus concerns, space is also an issue for baseball's summer camp. While spring training facilities in Florida and Arizona have several backfields that players can use, teams are going to have to make the most of their home ballparks and a handful of area facilities.

That means staggered start times for player workouts and extended days for coaching staffs. It also means meetings in airy stadium concourses instead of cramped clubhouses so players can observe social distancing guidelines designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Some places are better suited for the task than others. Domed stadiums, for example, will give their teams more reliability for their schedules.

