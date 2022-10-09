AP Top 25: UCLA Surges to No. 11, USC Drops to No. 7

The latest college football rankings have been released and there's a slate of changes to the top 25 across the country.
For the first time in 17 years, Southern California's top two teams are undefeated through the first six weeks of the season. Both 6-0, USC and UCLA are the talk of Tinseltown, and potentially headed on a collision course for their Nov. 19 matchup at the Rose Bowl.
UCLA by far made the biggest jump up the rankings after stunning No. 11 Utah 42-32. The Bruins jumped from No. 18 to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll and No. 12 in the latest Coaches Poll.
The undefeated Trojans got a big win over Washington State 30-14, but somehow fell in the rankings one spot to No. 7 after Tennessee routed No. 25 LSU 40-13 in Baton Rouge. The Vols moved up two spots from No. 8 to No. 6 after their shocking victory.
The top teams all won, leaving the rankings mostly unchanged, but after surviving a scare against unranked Texas A&M at home, Alabama fell in the poll to No. 3, while Georgia leapfrogged back into the top spot after blowing out Auburn 42-10.
Mississippi State also made a big jump this week moving up six spots to No. 16 after beating Arkansas. Kentucky had the biggest slide after losing to South Carolina, falling nine spots all the way to No. 22 in the most recent poll.
Texas is back in the Top 25 after defeating Oklahoma 49-0, the biggest victory in the history of the Red River rivalry.
Here's a look at the entire top 25 college football rankings as voted on by the Associated Press
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|RECORD
|1
|Georgia (32)
|1535
|2
|6-0
|2
|Ohio State (20)
|1507
|3
|6-0
|3
|Alabama (11)
|1489
|1
|6-0
|4
|Clemson
|1348
|5
|6-0
|5
|Michigan
|1319
|4
|6-0
|6
|Tennessee
|1232
|8
|5-0
|7
|Southern California
|1214
|6
|6-0
|8
|Oklahoma State
|1150
|7
|5-0
|9
|Ole Miss
|1061
|9
|6-0
|10
|Penn State
|974
|10
|5-0
|11
|UCLA
|907
|18
|6-0
|12
|Oregon
|893
|12
|5-1
|13
|TCU
|819
|17
|5-0
|14
|Wake Forest
|748
|15
|5-1
|15
|NC State
|746
|14
|5-1
|16
|Mississippi State
|589
|23
|5-1
|17
|Kansas State
|559
|20
|5-1
|18
|Syracuse
|393
|22
|5-0
|19
|Kansas
|330
|19
|5-1
|20
|Utah
|328
|11
|4-2
|21
|Cincinnati
|257
|24
|5-1
|T-22
|Texas
|150
|NR
|4-2
|T-22
|Kentucky
|150
|13
|4-2
|24
|Illinois
|117
|NR
|5-1
|25
|James Madison
|105
|NR
|5-0
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1