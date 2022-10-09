Football

AP Top 25: UCLA Surges to No. 11, USC Drops to No. 7

Both UCLA and USC are unbeaten on the season, but it's the Bruins surging up the AP poll after week six in college football.

By Michael Duarte

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 08 Utah at UCLA

The latest college football rankings have been released and there's a slate of changes to the top 25 across the country.

For the first time in 17 years, Southern California's top two teams are undefeated through the first six weeks of the season. Both 6-0, USC and UCLA are the talk of Tinseltown, and potentially headed on a collision course for their Nov. 19 matchup at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA by far made the biggest jump up the rankings after stunning No. 11 Utah 42-32. The Bruins jumped from No. 18 to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll and No. 12 in the latest Coaches Poll.

UCLA Bruins play the Utah Utes in a Pac-12 regular season game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
UCLA wide recever Jake Bobo warms up before the game against Utah on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
The undefeated Trojans got a big win over Washington State 30-14, but somehow fell in the rankings one spot to No. 7 after Tennessee routed No. 25 LSU 40-13 in Baton Rouge. The Vols moved up two spots from No. 8 to No. 6 after their shocking victory.

The top teams all won, leaving the rankings mostly unchanged, but after surviving a scare against unranked Texas A&M at home, Alabama fell in the poll to No. 3, while Georgia leapfrogged back into the top spot after blowing out Auburn 42-10.

Mississippi State also made a big jump this week moving up six spots to No. 16 after beating Arkansas. Kentucky had the biggest slide after losing to South Carolina, falling nine spots all the way to No. 22 in the most recent poll.

Texas is back in the Top 25 after defeating Oklahoma 49-0, the biggest victory in the history of the Red River rivalry.

Here's a look at the entire top 25 college football rankings as voted on by the Associated Press

RANKSCHOOLPOINTSPREVIOUSRECORD
1Georgia (32)153526-0
2Ohio State (20)150736-0
3Alabama (11)148916-0
4Clemson134856-0
5Michigan131946-0
6Tennessee123285-0
7Southern California121466-0
8Oklahoma State115075-0
9Ole Miss106196-0
10Penn State974105-0
11UCLA907186-0
12Oregon893125-1
13TCU819175-0
14Wake Forest748155-1
15NC State746145-1
16Mississippi State589235-1
17Kansas State559205-1
18Syracuse393225-0
19Kansas330195-1
20Utah328114-2
21Cincinnati257245-1
T-22Texas150NR4-2
T-22Kentucky150134-2
24Illinois117NR5-1
25James Madison105NR5-0

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 98, Baylor 91, BYU 61, Coastal Carolina 61, Notre Dame 58, Florida 56, Tulane 42, Purdue 34, Florida State 18, South Carolina 12, Washington State 10, Minnesota 5, LSU 4, Maryland 4, San Jose State 1

This article tagged under:

FootballUCLAUSCCollege FootballUSC Trojans
