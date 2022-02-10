Johnny Weir

Get to Know Figure Skating Legend, Olympic Analyst Johnny Weir

Johnny Weir was a two-time figure skating Olympian and is currently an analyst for NBC Olympics

By Marsha Green

60472471
WireImage

Johnny Weir's life after figure skating continues to heat up.

The two-time Olympian is well known in the skating community, but over the years he's also made waves in the fashion world during his time as a commentator.

Weir and fellow skater and 1998 gold medalist Tara Lipinski have been calling the sport together since the 2014 Sochi Games. Fans immediately fell in love with their personalities and their bedazzled microphones, causing NBC to quickly make them a part of the commentating team for figure skating.

Here's all you need to know about Weir and his time as an Olympic analyst:

Who is Johnny Weir?

Johnny Weir is a two-time Olympian, three-time U.S. men's figure skating champion and 2008 World Championship bronze medalist.

When did Johnny Weir compete at the Olympics?

Weir participated in the 2006 Torino Games and the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Did Johnny Weir win any Olympic medals?

While Weir participated in the 2006 and 2010 Winter Games, he did not win any medals during his career -- respectively finishing in fifth and sixth place. Weir retired from competitive figure skating in 2013.

59660667
Getty Images

Weir's fashion choices during the Beijing Games have been stellar, to say the least. He and Lipinski also share a joint Instagram account where they give behind-the-scene looks at the their time as Olympic analysts.

This article tagged under:

Johnny WeirTeam USABeijing 2022 Winter Olympics
