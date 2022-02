Italy took its honorary spot as the second-to-last nation to enter the Opening Ceremony, representing the next host of the Winter Olympics.

Italy entered the Bird's Nest during the Parade of Nations just ahead of current host nation China.

Snowboarding gold medalist Michela Moioli entered as the flagbearer for Italy, while the remaining 117 athletes each wore the Italian flag.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.