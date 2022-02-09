the torch

Korea's Hwang Dae-Heon Wins Gold in Men's 1500m Short Track; Canada's Steven Dubois Takes Silver in Photo Finish

Dae-Heon finished with a time of 2:09.219 to top the 10-man field

By Mike Gavin

Hwang Dae-Heon
To win gold in the men's 1500m short track, the victor would have to overcome a record field of 10 skaters in the final.

Emerging from the pack was Korea's Hwang Dae-Heon, who finished with a time of 2.09.219 to capture his first gold medal.

A photo finished was needed to determine silver and bronze. Canada's Steven Dubois edged ROC's Semion Elistratov to finish second and claim his first Olympic medal, giving Canada its eighth medal of the 2022 Winter Games. Dubois had crashed in the semifinal, advancing to the final when the Netherlands' Sjinkie Kneght was later penalized.

It was the third medal for Elistrtov, who took bronze in the 1500m for the second straight Olympic Games.

