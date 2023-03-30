UConn Huskies

Beloved UConn Mascot Heads to Final Four to Support Men's Basketball Team

The UConn Huskies will face off against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Universal, Inc.

The University of Connecticut's beloved mascot Jonathan the XIV is heading to Texas to support the men's basketball team in the Final Four.

A smile was plastered on the pup's face as he boarded a plane to Houston on a Delta Airlines flight Thursday night.

Jonathan the XIV was there when fans sent off the UConn men Wednesday and now a day later, he's catching a flight across the country.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It was initially thought that the beloved pup wouldn't be able to fly on a commercial plane because of his size. TikTok star Charli D'Amelio's dad, Marc, even offered to pay for Jonathan and his handlers' seats.

"It’s hard for commercial flights to take on what they assume is a risk by allowing large un-crated dogs on a flight. I get it. I can appear like a wolf but have the heart of a teddy bear and they after all don’t know me like you all do," Jonathan the XIV posted on Twitter.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Ukraine

Ukraine Looks to Block Athletes From Competing With Russians

Dodgers

Images: Opening Day Scenes From Dodger Stadium

The pup will soon be reunited with the team, just in time for the big game on Saturday.

This article tagged under:

UConn HuskiesMarch Madnessncaa basketballMiami Hurricanes
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us