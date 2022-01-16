Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs Questionable to Return After Suffering Ankle Injury

Wirfs limped off the field and went straight to the locker room

By Logan Reardon

USA Today

The injuries continue to mount for the defending champions.

Already without Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones and others, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw right tackle Tristan Wirfs limp off the field during the first drive of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He immediately exited the field and went to the locker room.

Tampa Bay ruled Wirfs as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Josh Wells replaced Wirfs at right tackle.

Wirfs, a 2020 first-round pick, has played every offensive snap for the Bucs over the past two seasons. He was named to First-Team All-Pro following the 2021 regular season.

The Buccaneers had no trouble getting down the field, even after Wirfs’ injury. Giovani Bernard capped off a 12-play opening drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown to give Tampa Bay an early 7-0 lead.

