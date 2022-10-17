Cardinals Acquire Wide Receiver Robbie Anderson From Panthers

Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a spat with the Panthers' new coaching staff on Sunday, Robbie Anderson found a new home on Monday.

The 29-year-old wide receiver was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Monday. Anderson was acquired in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in 2025, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Anderson spent the last three seasons in Carolina after four years with the New York Jets.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in 2020 -- his first year with the Panthers -- but has struggled to reach the same level of production since then. In six games this season, Anderson has 13 receptions on 27 targets for 206 yards and one touchdown.

This could be the beginning of a fire sale for the Panthers, who fired head coach Matt Rhule one week ago. Several other players on the roster could be trade bait before the deadline, which is set for Nov. 1.

The Cardinals were in need of a receiver after losing Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to a foot injury in their Week 6 loss to the Seahawks. He was in a walking boot after the game, and Schefter reported Monday that Brown's injury is potentially season-ending. Arizona is on a short week, as it will host the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.

While Brown is almost certainly out for Thursday, the Cardinals will get star receiver Deandre Hopkins back from suspension.

Arizona is 2-4 on the season while averaging just 19 points per game, which is 22nd in the league.