Los Angeles Chargers

LA Chargers Activate RB Ekeler From Injured Reserve

Ekeler has missed the past six games after suffering a hamstring injury during the first half of an Oct. 4 loss at Tampa Bay.

By Associated Press

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

 The Los Angeles Chargers have activated running back Austin Ekeler from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game at Buffalo.

Ekeler has missed the past six games after suffering a hamstring injury during the first half of an Oct. 4 loss at Tampa Bay. Ekeler has 392 yards from scrimmage (248 rushing, 144 receiving) and is averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He led the AFC in scrimmage yards after three weeks.

Los Angeles (3-7) has also activated linebackers B.J. Bello and Cole Christiansen and nose tackle Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Bello and Christiansen saw most of their action on special teams last week against the Jets, while Fehoko has been called up for the first time due to injuries on the defensive line.

49ers 3 hours ago

49ers May Need New Temporary Home Because of New COVID-19 Rules

coronavirus 2 hours ago

All Broncos QBs Pulled Out of Practice Over Virus: Source

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles ChargersLos Angeles
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us