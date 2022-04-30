Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Becomes Dodgers' Franchise Strikeout Leader

Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader during the fourth inning of Saturday night’s game against Detroit.

By Joe Reedy

Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Dodgers
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader during the fourth inning of Saturday night’s game against Detroit.

The 33-year-old lefty began the game needing four to pass Don Sutton. He got Dustin Garneau to chase a curveball in the third inning to tie the Hall of Famer.

Kershaw got Spencer Torkelson to whiff on a slider low and inside for his 2,697th strikeout and pass Sutton.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kershaw received a standing ovation from the fans at Dodger Stadium and tipped his cap after getting the record.

Since the start of the live-ball era in 1920, Kershaw has the lowest career ERA (2.48) and WHIP (1.00) among starting pitchers with at least 1,500 innings. He is fourth among active players in strikeouts.

“It speaks to longevity and consistency. It’s just going to add to his lore, not only in Dodger but baseball history,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said about the record before the game. “I think that for a fan base that’s followed him his entire career, to ultimately reach this milestone at home, get that ovation and share that with the fans certainly makes it sweeter.”

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles 14 mins ago

CHP Chasing Vehicle in The San Gabriel Valley

Kobe Bryant 2 hours ago

Kobe Bryant Rookie Jersey to be Sold at Auction. Here's How High Bids Could Go

Kershaw has spent his entire 15-year career in Dodger blue. The three-time Cy Young Award winner signed a one-year deal in March after the lockout ended that could earn him as much as $22 million.

Don Drysdale is third on the Dodgers' career strikeout list with 2,486 and Sandy Koufax is fourth at 2,396. Both of those Hall of Famers began their careers when the Dodgers played in Brooklyn.

After the record, the Dodgers posted a video on their social media accounts of many former Dodgers congratulating Kershaw on the record. Among the notable names were Kershaw's first ever strikeout victim and former teammate Skip Schumacker, catcher A.J. Ellis, Don Sutton's son, and Vin Scully.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersMLBBaseballClayton Kershaw
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us