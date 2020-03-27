Los ANgeles Clippers

Clippers’ Owner Steve Ballmer Donates $25 Million to COVID-19 Relief

L.A. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife Connie have pledged over $25 million in COVID-19 relief.

By Michael J. Duarte

Icon Sportswire

Fresh off his $400 million purchase of The Forum in Inglewood, L.A. Clippers owner Steve Balmmer and his wife Connie have pledged to donate $25 million dollars to COVID-19 relief.

Reportedly, the money has been allocated to help Seattle, Southeast Michigan and Los Angeles, with $10 million earmarked for the University of Washington Medicine's Emergency Response Fund.

The fund was established after the initial outbreak of the coronavirus in Washington state, and the money has been allocated to help increase testing, provide research in areas such as vaccines, diagnostics and infection control, and care for the most vulnerable patients, as well as clinical and administrative staff. Additionally, the money donated will also go towards resources and equipment to ensure the health and well-being of the clinical teams.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Rehabilitation Center 1 hour ago

Service Dog Helps Comfort Rehab Patients

Los Angeles Rams 2 hours ago

Michael Brockers Returns to Rams After Deal With Ravens Falls Through

If you would like to make a donation to the University of Washington Medicine's Emergency Response Fund, you can do so here.

Earlier, Balmmer announced he was donating $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts in California, and had previously pledged an additional $3 million donation to Seattle relief efforts.

The former chief executive officer of Microsoft is currently worth over $58 Billion dollars.

Ballmer's longtime friend and business partner, Bill Gates, who was the co-founder of Microsoft and served as the company's CEO and president before Ballmer, pledged $100 million dollars for COVID-19 relief efforts though the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk was the first to report the donation on Twitter.

As of Friday, there are more than 575,000 confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, causing over 26,000 deaths. There are over 100,000 confirmed cases in the United States, more than any other country in the world.

This article tagged under:

Los ANgeles ClippersNBAPaul GeorgeKawhi LeonardBasketball
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us