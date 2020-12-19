Rose Bowl

College Football Playoff Semifinal Scheduled for the Rose Bowl Moving to Texas

The last time the Rose Bowl game was played outside Pasadena, California, was 1942.

By Associated Press

The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled for the Rose Bowl will be moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Coaches and school officials with playoff contenders had complained about the Rose Bowl being unable to accommodate players' family members because of California’s COVID-19 restrictions.

It will be the first time in more than 100 years no Rose Bowl game was played after a college football season.

The last time the Rose Bowl game was played outside Pasadena, California, was 1942. The game between Oregon State and Duke was played in Durham, North Carolina, because the West Coast was deemed unsafe after the attacks on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

