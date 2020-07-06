Dodgers and Angels Announce 60-Game 2020 MLB Schedule

The Freeway Series returns, rivalries are resumed, and a rematch of the 2017 World Series lies ahead for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2020 MLB season.

Major League Baseball announced live on MLB Network on Monday the 60-game schedule for the all 30 teams for 2020 season.

Both Southern California teams, the Dodgers and the Angels will square off with American League and National League West opponents only.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were originally scheduled to begin the season on March 26 at Dodger Stadium against their rivals, the San Francisco Giants. Thankfully, baseball brought back that bitter rivalry, and the two teams will now open the season in primetime on July 23 at Dodger Stadium. The game will be nationally televised with first pitch scheduled for 7:08PM.

MLB's regular season begins on July 23rd with two great matchups. pic.twitter.com/jXH6OO8Doc — MLB (@MLB) July 6, 2020

Opening Day kicks off a slate of 40 divisional games against NL West opponents for the Boys in Blue. The Dodgers will face the Giants, Diamondbacks, Padres, and Rockies each a total of ten times throughout the season.

The Dodgers will also have 20 interleague games against AL West opponents, including a rematch of the 2017 World Series against the Houston Astros. The Dodgers will travel to Houston on July 28 and 29. It will be the first time they have faced the Astros since the infamous sign-stealing scandal broke in Winter of 2019. The Dodgers will host the Astros at Dodger Stadium on September 12 and 13.

Los Angeles will have four games against the Astros, three against the Athletics, four against the Mariners, and three against the Rangers. Finally, the Freeway Series between the rival Dodgers and Angels will be renewed with six total games on the 2020 schedule, including the final series of the season Sept. 25-27 at Dodger Stadium.

THE RACE IS ON. pic.twitter.com/YzvkdK76Uj — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 6, 2020

All Dodger games will be televised on Spectrum SportsNet LA, the Dodgers 24/7 regional sports network.

Meanwhile, the Angels will also have 40 divisional games against AL West opponents, including ten games apiece against the Athletics, Mariners, Astros, and Rangers. They will have 20 interleague games, six against the Dodgers, four against the Giants and Padres, and three against the Rockies and Diamondbacks.

The Angels will open the season at the Oakland Coliseum against the Athletics on July 24 at 7:10PM PT.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with governmental directives prohibiting large gatherings, both Dodger and Angels Stadium will be unable to host fans at the start of the season.