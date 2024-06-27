Dodgers

Dodgers bat boy casually snags baseball heading for Shohei Ohtani's face

Bat boy or Batman? See how the Sho was saved from a baseball headed into the Dodgers dugout

By Jonathan Lloyd

Shohei Ohtani high-fives teammates in the dugout.
A Dodgers bat boy may have made the catch of the season.

The Dodgers' $700-million superstar Shohei Ohtani was in the dugout and getting ready to walk to the on-deck circle during Wednesday night's game against the lowly White Sox in Chicago when an errant baseball bounced his way. In video bound for viral fame, bat boy and long-time Dodgers employee Javier Herrera caught the ball with his bare hands as Ohtani ducked for cover behind him.

Ohtani's interpreter Will Ireton can be seen in the background, wide-eyed with his jaw dropped over what just happened and Herrera's split-second reaction. Manager Dave Robert walked over to applaud Herrera, who turned and fist-bumped Ohtani.

"Javi's reaction speed saved Sho," the Dodgers posted on X with video of the slick grab.

The Dodgers went on to win 4-0.

Ohtani set a franchise record when he smacked a leadoff home run to start the game, his 10th straight with at least one RBI.

