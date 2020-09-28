What to Know When the Dodgers and Brewers Embark on an Unusual Postseason

The Dodgers will open their National League wild card series Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., one hour after the scheduled start of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle plays the hits for Fred Roggin, talks about playing to an empty stadium and how he decides what sound effects to play throughout the game.

Here’s what to know about the series.

When and Where: After Game 1 on Wednesday, the Dodgers and Brewers are set to play Games 2 and 3 of their best-of-three series Thursday and Friday. Start times have not been announced.The entire series will be played at Dodger Stadium without fans present.

Note: Game 2 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Friday.

Records: The Dodgers' 43-17 record for a .717 winning percentage during the coronavirus-shortened season was the best in Major League Baseball, sixth-best all-time and second-best since 1910. Only the 1954 Cleveland Indians had a higher winning percentage than the Dodgers since 1910, .721.

The Brewers were 29-31 for a .483 winning percentage, one of two teams in the 2020 postseason with losing records. The Houston Astros with an identical record qualified for the playoffs in the American League.

Down to the Wire: The Brewers qualified for the playoffs at 3:28 p.m. Sunday when Austin Slater was called out on strikes with the bases empty to end the San Francisco Giants' 5-4 loss to the San Diego Padres in San Francisco. San Francisco also had a 29-31 record, but the Brewers qualified for the playoffs because they had a better record in games against teams from their division, 19-21 against 18-22.

On Deck: The winner of the series will face the winner of the series between the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals in a National League Division Series to be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The final three rounds of baseball's postseason will be played at neutral sites in an attempt to reduce the possibility of spreading the coronavirus.