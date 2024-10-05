Dodgers' pitcher Clayton Kershaw ruled out for rest of season

Pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Joe Kelly were left off the Los Angeles Dodgers' roster for their NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres that started Saturday.

Kershaw is done for the season after his big toe injury worsened, manager Dave Roberts said. Kelly also won't be available until the World Series should the Dodgers make it that far.

Edgardo Henriquez, a 22-year-old right-hander whose fastball averaged 98.7 mph when he pitched his first three big league games during the final week of the regular season, was included on the Dodgers' NLDS roster.

Right-hander Michael Grove was included but outfielder Kevin Kiermaier was omitted.

A 36-year-old left-hander, Kershaw is a three-time Cy Young Award winner and 10-time All-Star. He returned July 25 from shoulder surgery but has been sidelined since Aug. 31 with a bone spur in his left big toe.

“We're closing the door," Roberts said. “Clayton has done everything he can to keep this thing moving forward and giving himself a chance to participate in the postseason. But where he’s at right now, physically, the foot, the toe just is not cooperating. It’s actually getting worse. Yeah, this is it for Clayton for 2024.”

Kelly, a 36-year-old right-hander, didn't pitch between Aug. 30 and Sept. 18 because of right shoulder inflammation but returned to make four late-season appearances.

“Joe Kelly, his last pitch in a simulated game, throwing a change-up, he felt something in his shoulder, so that kind of put him out of the conversation,” Roberts said.

Roberts also said reliever Brent Honeywell would not be available until Game 5 of the NLDS, if the series goes the distance.

San Diego added right-handers Martín Pérez and Alek Jacob, who were skipped from the Wild Card Series roster against Atlanta. The Padres dropped infielder Nick Ahmed and right-hander Joe Musgrove, who needs Tommy John surgery.