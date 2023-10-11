Swept aside! Dodgers once again eliminated in NLDS after 4-2 loss to Diamondbacks in Game 3

There was a sense of inevitability on Wednesday at Chase Field in Arizona.

As home run after home run sailed into the seats, sending the nearly 50,000 fans in attendance into delirium, the Los Angeles Dodgers embraced the sound of silence and vocalized the renowned lyrics from Simon and Garfunkel.

"Hello darkness, my old friend. I've come to talk with you again."

For the second consecutive year, the Dodgers were dominant during the regular season, and one-and-done in the postseason.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

They closed their 2023 campaign the same way they concluded the 1995, 1996, 2004, 2006, 2014, 2015, 2019, and 2022 seasons: wondering why they can be so damn good during the grueling 162-game regular season, but a shell of themselves once the calendar turns to October.

The Diamondbacks made history on Wednesday, becoming the first team in MLB history to hit four home runs in an inning in the postseason, as they defeated the rival Dodgers, 4-2, in Game 3 of the NLDS to complete the sweep and advance to the NLCS.

It was the first time the Dodgers have been swept in a playoff series since the New York Mets beat them in three straight during the 2006 NLDS.

Lance Lynn, who allowed a MLB-worst 44 home runs during the regular season, served up solo shots to Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker, and Gabriel Moreno in the bottom of the third inning.

Count 'em!



The @Dbacks are the first team in MLB history to hit FOUR homers in a single #Postseason inning! pic.twitter.com/gW89bANgtu — MLB (@MLB) October 12, 2023

Lynn would not escape the home run derby that was the third inning, becoming the third consecutive Dodgers starting pitcher to be pulled before recording nine outs.

In the three games of the NLDS, the Dodgers starting rotation of three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw, rookie Bobby Miller, and Lynn allowed 13 runs and recorded just 14 total outs.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers high-octane offense that featured four different players with 100 RBI or more for the first time in franchise history, including a second-best 906 total runs, went weakly into the winter with just six runs over three games in the playoffs.

As they seemingly always do, the Dodgers have once again had an October let down. If you remove the COVID-19 shortened 2020 World Series championship season, the Dodgers have been to the playoffs 17 times since 1988 without a full season title.

They've also lost three consecutive playoff series as the overwhelming betting favorites to win it.

This year, they are headed home early because their audacious NL West rivals in the desert dominated them over three straight games. The Dodgers finished 16 games ahead of Arizona in the regular season, but it all meant nothing during three games in the postseason.

The Dodgers are headed home early because their starting rotation was more brittle than a three-month old bar of soap. But more importantly, they are headed home early because for the second straight October they lacked energy, passion, tenacity, and urgency.

A first-round bye did not make a difference. Home field advantage did not make a difference or even a single dent in the inevitable outcome.

The Dodgers bullpen, maligned for most of the season, did a sensational job of keeping them in the tenor and competitiveness of Games 2 and 3. They took down 12.2 innings, allowing just a single run.

Unfortunately, their starting rotation did them no favors.

The real culprit, however, was the Dodgers offense. In all three games the Dodgers offense trailed by multiple runs and played the remainder of the game from behind, a daunting uphill battle reminiscent of Sisyphus rolling the boulder up the hill for all eternity.

As easy as it is to play with the lead, the Dodgers had 38 comeback victories in 2023, but when the lights were the brightest and the moments monumental, they were as soft and quiet as a whisper in winter.

All-Stars, and franchise cornerstones Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, both of which will finish in the top three for NL MVP this season, were a combined 1-for-21 in the series.

The Dodgers habit of hitting home runs during the regular season failed them in the postseason. Los Angeles had the second-most home runs hit in all of baseball in 2023, but they only hit one during the NLDS compared to nine for Arizona.

They were able to muster two runs in a short rally in the seventh inning on Wednesday, but they stranded the tying run after pinch-hitter Austin Barnes grounded out to third base on the first pitch he saw.

The Dodgers are the most dominant and transcending team over the last decade. They've won more regular season games than any other team in the league, yet they have only one ring to show for it.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros, the second-best regular season team over that same span, is on its way to their seventh consecutive American League Championship Series, and have been to four World Series, winning two titles.

Fans will want to point the finger of blame on manager Dave Roberts, but he had arguably his greatest season in his eight-year tenure during the regular season.

Fans will want to put the blame on President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman, after all, he constructed this roster. However, even Friedman couldn't anticipate losing starting pitchers Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin to torn ulnar collateral ligaments, and ace Julio Urias to a suspension after a domestic violence arrest in early September.

If there is any consolation for the Dodgers, its that they are not alone in the conundrum that is the MLB Playoffs. The two other 100-win teams this season are either eliminated already, or facing elimination. No MLB team has won back-to-back World Series titles since the New York Yankees in the late 1990s.

The Dodgers are undoubtedly the kings of the regular season, but even they haven't been able to figure out the roulette wheel that is the MLB Playoffs.

Instead of celebrating, it will be back to the drawing board for the Dodgers as they continue to try and solve the enigma of October.