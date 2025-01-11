Dodgers' World Series MVP Freddie Freeman donates to LA wildfire relief

As wildfires rage across Southern California, consuming homes and shrouding neighborhoods in an eerie haze, the heart of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup is showing his commitment to the city beyond the baseball diamond.

2024 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, have pledged $300,000 to wildfire relief efforts, delivering a message of solidarity to the community that has embraced them.

Good deeds by good people: Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, are donating $300,000 — $100,000 each to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the Pasadena Fire Department and the Salvation Army — for wild-fire relief efforts in Los Angeles. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 10, 2025

The Freemans are dividing their donation into three $100,000 contributions: one to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, another to the Pasadena Fire Department, and the third to the Salvation Army, all critical organizations in the fight to protect lives and restore communities.

Chelsea Freeman also took to Instagram to amplify the impact, pledging to match donations to Pasadena Humane, an organization tirelessly caring for pets displaced or abandoned in the chaos.

Freeman isn’t the only Dodger stepping up during this crisis. Chris Taylor and his wife, Mary, have launched a fundraiser through their CT3 Foundation, matching donations up to $5,000 to support the LAFD Foundation.

The Dodgers organization itself posted a statement to all their social media channels letting the community know that they will be making more announcements about their relief efforts and work in the coming days.

The Dodgers and other Los Angeles sports teams, have partnered with Fanatics to release a special “LA Strong” merchandise line. Proceeds from the collection will be donated to the American Red Cross and the LAFD Foundation, adding to the growing wave of support.

For those looking to contribute, donations to several organizations that are on the front lines of providing help and relief to families and first responders are still being accepted. Every dollar counts as the city fights to recover from one of the most devastating wildfire seasons in its history.



Here’s how you can help those affected by the wildfires.