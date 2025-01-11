Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers' World Series MVP Freddie Freeman donates to LA wildfire relief

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman and 2024 World Series MVP, Freddie Freeman, and his wife Chelsea, have donated to wildfire relief efforts. Other Dodgers players are joining him as well.

By Michael Duarte

Los Angeles, CA – October 25: Freddie Freeman (5) of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a walk off grand slam in the tenth inning to defeat the New York Yankees 6-3 and win Game 1 of a World Series baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, October 25, 2024.(Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

As wildfires rage across Southern California, consuming homes and shrouding neighborhoods in an eerie haze, the heart of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup is showing his commitment to the city beyond the baseball diamond. 

2024 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, have pledged $300,000 to wildfire relief efforts, delivering a message of solidarity to the community that has embraced them.

The Freemans are dividing their donation into three $100,000 contributions: one to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, another to the Pasadena Fire Department, and the third to the Salvation Army, all critical organizations in the fight to protect lives and restore communities.

Chelsea Freeman also took to Instagram to amplify the impact, pledging to match donations to Pasadena Humane, an organization tirelessly caring for pets displaced or abandoned in the chaos. 

Freeman isn’t the only Dodger stepping up during this crisis. Chris Taylor and his wife, Mary, have launched a fundraiser through their CT3 Foundation, matching donations up to $5,000 to support the LAFD Foundation. 

The Dodgers organization itself posted a statement to all their social media channels letting the community know that they will be making more announcements about their relief efforts and work in the coming days.

The Dodgers and other Los Angeles sports teams, have partnered with Fanatics to release a special “LA Strong” merchandise line. Proceeds from the collection will be donated to the American Red Cross and the LAFD Foundation, adding to the growing wave of support.

For those looking to contribute, donations to several organizations that are on the front lines of providing help and relief to families and first responders are still being accepted. Every dollar counts as the city fights to recover from one of the most devastating wildfire seasons in its history.

Here’s how you can help those affected by the wildfires.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersCalifornia Wildfires
