Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers Hold on to Beat Padres, 5-2

AJ Pollock hit a two-run single and robbed Manny Machado of a two-run homer to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the sinking San Diego Padres 5-2 in a series opener between NL West rivals headed in opposite directions.

By Richard J. Marcus

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres
Denis Poroy/Getty Images

AJ Pollock hit a two-run single and robbed Manny Machado of a two-run homer to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the sinking San Diego Padres 5-2 on Tuesday night in a series opener between NL West rivals headed in opposite directions.

Will Smith homered for the Dodgers and Julio Urías (14-3) allowed one hit over five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list to match Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks for most wins in the majors.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The surging Dodgers, who have won 10 of 11, stayed 2 1/2 games behind first-place San Francisco in the NL West.

San Diego has lost 10 of 12 and remained a game behind the Reds for the league's second wild card.

Urías, who missed his previous turn with a bruised left calf, held the Padres hitless until Eric Hosmer doubled with one out in the fifth.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersMLBBaseballSan Diego PadresJulio Urias
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us