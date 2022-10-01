Dodgers Thank Jaime Jarrín in Pre-Game Tribute to Legendary Broadcaster

Retiring broadcaster Jaime Jarrín was honored at Dodger Stadium Saturday night before Los Angeles' game against the Colorado Rockies.

Sen. Alex Padilla, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo, actor Edward James Olmos and fellow Dodger broadcasters Fernando Valenzuela and Pepe Yñiguez appeared at the tribute.

Jarrín announced on Sept. 28, 2021, that he would retire after the 2022 season, his 64th with the team. The 86-year-old Jarrín has been calling Dodger games since 1959, the team's second season in Los Angeles after moving from Brooklyn.

"For 64 years, Jaime has been a champion ... in his profession," Garcetti said. "(He) has broken barriers for Latinos, particularly here in Los Angeles.''

Garcetti gave out his fourth key of the city as mayor to Jarrín, and dedicated the day in his honor.

""He inspired generations of Angelenos and others to become and to remain lifelong Dodger fans," said Dodgers President & CEO Stan Kasten. "It gives me great pride to announce that while he will no longer be broadcasting games, he will continue to represent the Dodgers as a part of our family for years to come."

Kasten announced that he was renaming the booth where Jarrín worked as the "Jaime Jarrín Spanish Broadcast Booth.''

"Jaime was integral in introducing the Dodgers to Los Angeles and in giving a voice to the franchise's Latino stars," he said.

Jarrín received the highest honor for a baseball broadcaster, the Ford C. Frick Award, in 1998. It is presented annually by the Hall of Fame to a broadcaster for major contributions to baseball. Jarrín was the second Spanish-language broadcaster to receive the award.

In the 2005 book ``Voices of Summer,'' Jarrín was named baseball's all-time best Spanish-language broadcaster.

Jarrín began broadcasting at age 16 in his native Ecuador and came to the United States in 1955. At the time, he had not seen a baseball game. Jarrín began regularly attending Pacific Coast League games at Los Angeles' since-demolished Gilmore Field and Wrigley Field from 1955 through 1957 to learn the game.

When the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles following the conclusion of the 1957 season, Jarrin was given one year to prepare to become a baseball broadcaster by William Beaton, the station manager at KWKW-AM (1330).

Jarrín never missed a broadcast from 1962-1984, calling nearly 4,000 consecutive games. The streak ended when Jarrín took charge of all the Spanish-language radio coverage and production for the 1984 Summer Olympics.

Jarrín has called 22 no-hitters, including perfect games by Sandy Koufax in 1965, Tom Browning in 1988 and Dennis Martinez in 1991, along with 30 World Series and 30 All-Star games.

Jarrín received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September 1998 and was inducted into the Dodgers' Ring of Honor in 2018. He is a member of halls of fame of The Associated Press Television-Radio Association, California Broadcasters' Association and Southern California Sports Broadcasters' Association, which awarded him the organization's Vin Scully Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.