Stars, performances, fan jerseys and more. What to know about Dodger Stadium Japanese Heritage Night

The Dodgers will host a Japanese Heritage Night to celebrate Japanese culture in Los Angeles on Tuesday with pre-game performances, a special jersey and more.

The celebration, which will precede their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, will feature Japanese-American talent both from Los Angeles and elsewhere, and honor members of the Los Angeles community that carry on Japanese culture.

Performances include Venice-based Koshin Taiko, which will perform with eight Taiko drums and a set by Tokyo-based DJ Crew. Guitarist MIYAVI ill play and throw an honorary first pitch, and J-Pop rising star Anna Aya will be performing three songs.

Performances will begin as soon as gates open at 5:10 p.m., taking place in the Centerfield Plaza.

An installation in the Right Field Pavilion sponsored by Daiso, a Japanese household goods and grocery store, will showcase Japanese-born Dodger players, both past and present.

The event offers a ticket package for fans, which includes a ticket to the game and an exclusive jersey they will receive upon entering the stadium. The jersey’s sleeves display traditional Japanese artwork, featuring koi fish and pheasant feathers. Its back spells “Dodgers” in phonetic Japanese.

Right before the game, the Dodgers will recognize Yoshiko Miwa, the 110-year-old Central California native who is believed to be the oldest Japanese-American in the United States, the second oldest California resident, and the oldest survivor of World War II internment camps.

The team will also recognize the Nisei Week Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes Japanese and Japanese American heritage by educating Southern California on arts and culture.

The National Anthem will be performed by Aisha, a singer-songwriter from Tokyo who has gone viral with R&B and pop hits.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by George Takei, the Japanese-American “Star Trek” star and Los Angeles native, who has dedicated activist efforts to Japanese-United States relations and human rights.

Find tickets and more information here.