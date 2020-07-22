Dodgers, Mookie Betts Agree to 12-Year, $365 Million Extension

So much for the "enjoy him for 60 games" narrative.

The newest superstar for the Los Angeles Dodgers has yet to play in an official game, but that didn't stop Mookie Betts and the team from agreeing to a new 12-year, $365 million extension before the 2020 season officially begins on Thursday.

Including Betts' $27 million salary this year, the totality of the deal that keeps Betts in Dodger Blue is 13 years for $392 million. The extension is one of the largest contracts in baseball history, behind only Mike Trout's $426.5 million deal with the Angels.

Betts was acquired by the Dodgers in February along with left-hander David Price in a trade for prospects Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong. Betts was originally slated to become a free agent at the end of the 2020 season, and many experts believed he would be a one-year rental based on the Dodgers history of free agent signings.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything in sports this year. With Major League Baseball teams set to lose billions in revenue because of the pandemic and lack of fans in attendance, the likelihood that Betts would have received an offer of this magnitude in the offseason was looking increasingly small.

Betts was asked about his looming free agency in a Zoom conference call with the media last week, and hinted that it was not on his mind, and that he was merely focused on the season ahead.

Betts, who hails from Tennessee, was rumored to not be a fit in Los Angeles and the "Hollywood Lifestyle," a term that was famously coined by Anthony Rendon after spurning the Dodgers for the rival Angels.

Nonetheless, Betts said he was comfortable in Los Angeles despite spending just a few weeks here during Summer Camp. Betts specifically mentioned the organization's culture and dedication to winning as well as his talented teammates as reasons why he chose to stay in LA longterm.

This is a developing story with more to come…