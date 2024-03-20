Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers open with 7 pitchers on IL after adding Buehler, Graterol, Treinen and Sheehan

By Associated Press

Right-handers Walker Buehler, Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen and Emmet Sheehan were placed on the 10-day injured list by the Dodgers before Wednesday night's opener against the San Diego Padres, giving Los Angeles seven pitchers on the IL.

Los Angeles also recalled right-hander Landon Knack from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Buehler is recovering from Tommy John surgery on Aug. 23, 2022, and Graterol has right shoulder inflammation and has not pitched in a game since his spring training debut on March 2.

Treinen has a bruised lung sustained March 9 when hit by a line drive off the bat of the Texas Rangers’ Sam Huff, and Sheehan has right forearm inflammation.

They joined left-hander Clayton Kershaw, and right-handers Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin on the IL.

Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, had left shoulder surgery on Nov. 3. May had Tommy John surgery last July 18 and Gonsolin on Sept. 1.

Knack had been optioned to minor league camp on March 3.

