Dodgers Opening Day 2023: Here's All the New Additions For Fans at Chavez Ravine

Dodger Stadium might be the third oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball, but it certainly doesn't feel that way once you're inside.

Prior to the 2021 season, the Dodgers unveiled their newly renovated centerfield plaza. In 2022, it was new concession stands and statues. This year will be no different, as Dodger Stadium will unveil new amenities and features for Opening Day 2023.

When fans flock to Chavez Ravine on March 30th for the Dodgers Opening Day game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, they will be greeted by new state-of-the-art LED lights, displays, and a familiar face entering the ring of honor.

The new LED lighting system boasts a unique design with 600 fixtures that offer superior performance and reliability. The new superior lighting is expected to create better visibility for both players and fans, as well as a better viewing experience for everyone, including those watching at home on their televisions.

In addition, the new lighting reduces energy consumption by 50 percent compared to the previous HID lighting system, reducing its environmental impact. The lights also offer color-changing technology for on-the-field celebrations and concerts. Finally, the patented fixture visoring minimizes glare and spill, ensuring the comfort of all those in and around the stadium.

According to the team, the new lights were installed over a two-month span during the offseason. The previous HID lighting system was originally installed in 2008, and was successfully removed and recycled. Dodger Stadium now joins more than a dozen other MLB stadiums that feature customized LED technology, including the only two older stadiums Wrigley Field and Fenway Park.

However, the new additions to Dodger Stadium don't stop there. The famed "Stadium Club" located in right field, now has new furniture and seating, as well as a new 100-inch television for an enhanced game-viewing experience, and a new LED board and sound system.

Behind the Vin Scully Press Box, a new display featuring the life and accomplishments of the late Hall of Fame broadcaster will be accessible to all fans. The display case will feature some of Scully's most significant awards including five World Series Rings (1955, 1963, 1981, 1988, and 2020), his 1980 All-Star Game Ring, his two Emmy awards, and his 2016 Medal of Freedom Award given to him by former President Barak Obama.

For fans who enjoy the culinary delights of Dodger Stadium, the 2023 season will feature a wide variety of new menu items courtesy of Chef Ryan Evans. Among the new items at concession stands throughout the stadium are the original Philly cheesesteak, the wild mushroom cheesesteak, the Philly chicken sandwich, fried cheesecake on a stick, hot link corn dog dipped in fire hot Cheeto dust, Mediterranean chicken bowl, Mediterranean falafel bowl, Greek fries, BBQ platter, potato taquitos, chicken pesto panini, and the grilled chicken sandwich.

Finally, the Dodgers will retire legendary left-handed pitcher and current Spanish-language broadcaster Fernando Valenzuela's number in August. His No. 34 uniform will be retired during a weekend ceremony August 11-13.

With all these new additions and improvements to the Ravine, Dodger Stadium continues to be the go-to destination for baseball fans, providing a fantastic experience for the entire family.