Jon Soohoo has been a witness to Los Angeles sports history for 40 seasons as photographer for the Dodgers.

He's been there for the highs and lows of one of Major League Baseball's most storied franchises, capturing photos of players, fans and iconic moments. His photography is on display at Dodger Stadium, which has provided the scenic backdrop of most of his work, including the dramatic first two games of the 2024 World Series.

"To know that I have been a part of this history, I can’t believe I am here," Soohoo said. "This is my family, a lot of my family at this point because I see them more than I see my family."

Even before his career with the Dodgers, Soohoo documented the team. He was a student at USC during pitcher Fernando Valenzuela's rookie season in 1981, and the two became close friends.

"I was able to get his no-hitter here, a few trips down to Mexico with the team," Soohoo said, pointing out photographs of the beloved pitcher who died last week at age 63. "I am just glad I could be a part of it."

Soohoo also keeps his focus on the fans, capturing genuine reactions and unbridled emotions in moments like Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the World Series.

"A player may be here, but you are seeing all the expressions all the time," Soohoo said. "When Teo (Hernández) makes a great catch in the outfield, you see all the fans in the outfield. Same with Mookie on the other side. It's just the fan reaction that’s just tremendous. I get more pleasure out of that."

It's a dream job for Soohoo, a fifth generation Chinese American and an inspiration to many as the first Asian American photographer for the MLB.

"The fact that I get accepted as that, as being a normal dude, is probably more important to me than anything," Soohoo said. "I want that to be what other kids get to see. That you don’t have to be Shohei Ohtani, you can be Tommy Edmond, an Asian American ball player, you can actually be from here. So I’m proudest about that."