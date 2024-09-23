Dates, scenarios and more. What to know about Dodgers postseason tickets

In another sign of fall, tickets are about to go on sale for Major League Baseball's high-stakes postseason.

Sales begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday for potential National League Division Series and National League Championship Series games at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers have already secured a 12th straight playoff appearance behind an historic season authored by two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani. As of Monday, the magic number to clinch the NL West title for the 11th time in 12 years was four. Winning the NL West, which could happen as early as Wednesday, would give the Dodgers a bye in the Wild Card round.

If the Dodgers are the higher seed, Games 1 and 2 of the National League Division Series would be Oct. 5 and 6 at Dodger Stadium. Game 5, if necessary, would be Oct. 11. If the season ended Monday, the Dodgers would play the winner of the Wild Card matchup between the Mets and Padres.

If the Dodgers are the lower seed in the NLDS, Dodger Stadium would host Game 3 and 4 on Oct. 8 and 9.

If the Dodgers advance to the National League Championship Series, that series would start Oct. 13 at the higher seed's stadium.

The Dodgers and Padres meet for a three-game series in Los Angeles, starting Tuesday. LA wraps up the regular season with three games against the Rockies in Colorado. After the Dodgers series, San Diego travels to Arizona for three games against the Diamondbacks.