Dodgers Re-Sign Pitcher Clayton Kershaw to a One-Year Deal

Clayton Kershaw will be back with the Dodgers in 2023.

The Dodgers announced Monday that the team re-signed the three-time Cy Young Award winning pitcher to a one-year contract through the 2023 season for $20 million.

"Just wanted to say I get to come back," Kershaw said in a video posted by the Dodgers. "I'm excited to be a Dodger again. Can't wait to get back out there."

A special message from Clayton. pic.twitter.com/CrIZTmATko — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 5, 2022

Kershaw has been a fixture with the Dodgers since he was selected by LA in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2006 First-Year Player Draft out of Highland Park High School in Texas.

For the second straight year, the Dodgers didn't extend a qualifying offer to Kershaw. Instead, they gave him additional time to mull his future, and he once again decided to stay with the only franchise he's ever played for during his 15-year major league career.

The 34-year-old left-hander was 12-3 with 2.28 ERA in 22 starts last season. He struck out 137 and walked 23. Kershaw made his ninth All-Star team and started the Midsummer Classic for the first time in his career at Dodger Stadium.

Last April, he became the franchise's all-time strikeout leader with 2,697. He reached 2,800 strikeouts in his last start of the regular season on Oct. 5 against Colorado. Kershaw ranks 24th all-time with 2,807.

Kershaw has a career record of 197-87 with a 2.48 ERA. He won his only World Series title in 2020, when the Dodgers beat Tampa Bay during the pandemic-shortened season.