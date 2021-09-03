Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers Scratch Lefty David Price From Start With Arm Issue

Dodgers left-hander David Price was scratched from his scheduled start in the opener of a key NL West series against the Giants because of an unspecified arm injury.

By The Associated Press

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Dodgers left-hander David Price was scratched from his scheduled start Friday night in the opener of a key NL West series against the Giants because of an unspecified arm injury.

The injured list was a possibility, manager Dave Roberts said.

Corey Knebel was called into action to start in Price's place as Los Angeles made it a bullpen game with the division race dead even. Both teams began the day at 85-49.

“It was something he’s been dealing with, but then it kind of came to a head more after his last start,” Roberts said of Price.

Roberts didn't offer specifics on Price's condition, saying: “It’s an arm thing and he’s just kind of felt it. It’s nothing that’s going to be a big deal. It’s kind of making sure that we don’t let it become such. If it is an IL, it’d be a short-term deal.”

The 36-year-old Price, who opted out of the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season, has one year remaining on a $217 million, seven-year contract he originally signed with the Red Sox in December 2015.

