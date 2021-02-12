Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers Trade Reliever Dylan Floro to Marlins For Two Pitchers

Well-traveled right-handed reliever Dylan Floro was traded Friday by the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Miami Marlins for left-handed reliever Alex Vesia and pitching prospect Kyle Hurt.

By The Associated Press

2020 World Series Game 6: Los Angeles Dodgers v. Tampa Bay Rays
Kelly Gavin/Getty Images

Well-traveled right-handed reliever Dylan Floro was traded Friday by the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Miami Marlins for left-handed reliever Alex Vesia and pitching prospect Kyle Hurt.

Floro, 30, went 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA in 25 games last year for the World Series champions. He has also pitched for the Rays, Cubs and Reds, and has a career ERA of 3.33 over 159 2/3 innings in five seasons.

Floro has a 4.38 ERA in 14 postseason games, getting a key strikeout of Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena to strand two runners in the second inning of World Series Game 6. The Dodgers trailed 1-0 at the time and rallied for 3-1 win and their first title since 1988.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Riverside County 1 min ago

Riverside County School District Plans to Reopen in March

Norwalk 34 mins ago

Man Shot by Deputies Following Pursuit for Suspected DUI in Norwalk

He agreed last month to $975,000, one-year contract and is eligible for free agency after 2023 season.

Vesia, 24, got rocked as a rookie for the Marlins last year, when he allowed nine earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. He has a 1.62 ERA in 52 career minor league games.

Hurt, a right-handed starter, was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 amateur draft who pitched for Southern Cal.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersMLBBaseballMiami MarlinsDylan Floro
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us