Dodgers Broadcast Legend Vin Scully is Resting Comfortably After a Fall at His Home

Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully fell at his home Tuesday afternoon, but he’s resting comfortably at a hospital, the team said Thursday.

The team tweeted the update Thursday morning with a statement from the 92-year-old Scully: “I won’t be doing anymore headfirst sliding, I never liked it.”

Details about the extent of his injuries were not immediately available.

Scully retired after the 2016 season after 67 years calling Los Angeles Dodgers games. The Hall of Famer's career was the longest tenure of any broadcaster with a single pro sports team.

