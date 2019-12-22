Los Angeles Dodgers

Former Dodger, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Agrees to 4-year, $80 Million Deal With Blue Jays

Free agent pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. 

By Ronald Blum

hyun-jin-ryu
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Free agent pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to an $80 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke late Sunday night on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical sometime after Christmas and had not been announced.

Ryu was 14-5 with a 2.32 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He made his first All-Star team and finished second in NL Cy Young Award voting to New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

Ryu's deal raised agent Scott Boras' total to $1,016,500,000 in guaranteed contracts for seven players since the start of November, deals extending as many as nine seasons. He previously negotiated agreements for pitchers Gerrit Cole ($324 million), Stephen Strasburg ($245 million), Dallas Keuchel ($55.5 million) and Tony Watson ($3 million); third baseman Anthony Rendon ($245 million) and infielder Mike Moustakas ($64 million).

Dodgers 5 hours ago

Dodgers Lefty Rich Hill Wins Tony Conigliaro Award

Christmas Dec 17

Last Minute Gift Ideas for the Los Angeles Dodgers Fans In Your Life

___

AP Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick contributed to this report.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles DodgersbaseballMLBSportsHyun-Jin Ryu
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us