Former USC Trojans WR Marqise Lee Hopes to Revive Career in New England

Marqise Lee hopes to revive an injury-plagued career at his latest NFL stop in New England.

The former Jaguars receiver was one of eight veteran free agents signings announced by New England on Thursday. The list also includes quarterback Brian Hoyer, who agreed to a one-year deal last month.

Lee marks the Patriots’ most significant move this offseason to begin rebuilding a receivers group that saw Phillip Dorsett depart in free agency. New England also added fullback Dan Vitale, most recently with Green Bay, to replace James Develin, who announced his retirement this week.

Lee attended the University of Southern California from 2011 to 2013. He starter all three seasons alongside Rams WR Robert Woods. The duo combined for 184 receptions and 2,345 yards in 2011, the most by a pair of Trojans in school history.

Lee was named the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year in 2011, and set a Pac-12 record for receiving yards in a game with 345 yards and two touchdowns in 2012 against Arizona. He was the recipient of the 2012 Fred Biletnikoff Award for the best wide receiver in the country and was a unanimous All-American. Lee also competed in track and field while at USC.

The 39th overall draft pick in 2014, Lee appeared in six games last season before going on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. He also missed the entire 2018 season with a knee injury. He has 30 career starts, with 174 receptions for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns.

New England's other signings were defensive lineman Beau Allen, receiver Damiere Byrd, linebacker Brandon Copeland, and defensive backs Cody Davis and Adrian Phillips.