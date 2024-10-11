Freddie Freeman's availability for NLDS Game 5 still in question as Dodgers prepare for winner-take-all clash with Padres

Dodger Stadium has seen its share of dramatic moments over the years, and Friday night’s Game 5 of the National League Division Series is shaping up to be another one in their storied saga.

However, as the Dodgers prepare for yet another elimination game with their season on the line, one question remains on every fan’s mind: Will Freddie Freeman be ready to go?

Freeman, the Dodgers' All-Star first baseman, has been battling a high-ankle sprain, an injury that was sustained during the team’s final home game of the regular season against this same San Diego squad on Thursday, September 26th.

The initial recovery time for the injury was 4-6 weeks, but Freeman started Game 1 of the NLDS just nine days later.

Nonetheless, the injury has plagued Freeman throughout the series with San Diego. Listed as day-to-day, Freeman exited Game 2 in the sixth inning, and though he started in Game 3, he was a last-minute scratch ahead of Game 4 on Wednesday night.

Despite his absence, the Dodgers pulled off a commanding 8-0 victory at Petco Park, setting the stage for a decisive Game 5 back in Los Angeles.

Freeman’s status is still uncertain as the Dodgers prepare for what could be their season-defining game.

Freddie Freeman is on the field going through his routine ahead of Game 5 of the NLDS. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/QqPtyxp3HR — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 10, 2024

However, after a late scratch in Game 4, Dodger fans and baseball pundits alike are cautiously optimistic.

“He just had overall body soreness,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, addressing Freeman’s Game 4 scratch. “The ankle, the side. And we had a good conversation. I just don't feel good about putting a player in there when he's not at his best because of the name on the back of his jersey."

Freeman echoed Roberts’ sentiment after the game, acknowledging his limitations: “Like I said, I was day to day. Just happy to get a Game 5. Had a full day’s rest today. Didn't even try to run on it. Tomorrow, we'll get to the field, do treatment, and see how it goes."

During a team workout on Thursday evening at Dodger Stadium, Freeman was spotted jogging on the field, fielding grounders, and doing lateral movement drills—positive signs for his potential return.

Freddie Freeman moving laterally testing out his sprained right ankle, while Mookie Betts takes grounders next to him. #Dodgers workout pic.twitter.com/NgwpyeBGYQ — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 10, 2024

The Dodgers have relied on Freeman all season, his steady bat and leadership anchoring a lineup that’s powered them to a first-place finish in the NL West, and the best record in baseball during the 2024 campaign. Losing him for such a critical game would be a major blow, especially given his history of clutch postseason performances.

“Freddie is the type of guy who will do anything to help this team win,” said Max Muncy, who filled in at first base in Game 4. “Whether it’s grinding through pain or making the tough call to sit, he’s always thinking about what’s best for the team.”

The stakes couldn’t be higher for Game 5. The Dodgers, with all their postseason experience and star power, face a Padres team looking to pull off an upset and punch their ticket to the National League Championship Series.

Freeman’s presence in the lineup could be the X-factor. But even without him, the Dodgers have proven they can rise to the occasion. In his absence during Game 4, it was players like Muncy, Kiké Hernandez, Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Tommy Edman, who stepped up, and the team’s deep lineup continues to thrive.

Manager Dave Roberts is confident Freeman will be ready to take the field for Friday’s showdown. “I think Freddie is going to be in there,” Roberts said during Thursday’s workout. “With two days off, he didn't try to get ready yesterday. He's feeling better today with treatment. So I just feel like tomorrow he'll be in there.”

Still, the final decision may come down to game-time. Freeman’s ankle has been unpredictable, and while his competitive spirit is undeniable, Roberts and the Dodgers’ medical staff will need to weigh the risks of pushing him too far.

As Dodger Stadium prepares for a sea of blue under the Friday night lights, one thing is certain: Freddie Freeman’s presence or absence will be a game-changer.

First pitch of the do-or-die Game 5 is at 5:08 PM PT on FOX.