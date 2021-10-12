Giants-Dodgers NLDS Game 5 Will Be Rare Matchup in MLB History

Giants-Dodgers Game 5 will be rare matchup in MLB history originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After 162 regular-season games and four National League Division Series contests, the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers will play one more game for the right to move on to the National League Championship Series.

The Giants had a chance to end the series Tuesday night, but the Dodgers had other thoughts, winning 7-2 in Game 4 at Dodger Stadium.

That sets up a winner-take-all Game 5 at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. PT, with Logan Webb taking on Julio Urias in a battle of young studs.

When the Giants (107 regular-season wins) and Dodgers (106 regular-season wins) take the field on Thursday night, it will be a very rare matchup in MLB history.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, this will be the fifth winner-take-all matchup between two 100-plus game winners in MLB history, and the fifth winner-take-all game between the teams with the two best records in baseball in the Divisional era.

Dodgers-Giants Game 5 will be the...

- 5th winner-take-all postseason game between 100-win teams in MLB history



- 5th winner-take-all postseason game between teams that had the top two records in MLB in the divisional era (since 1969) pic.twitter.com/TqjM0rBSeN — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 13, 2021

Combining regular season and postseason wins, the Giants and Dodgers both have 109 wins this year. Whichever team wins their 110th game will move on. The other will head into the offseason.

If the Giants win, they'll host the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday. If the Dodgers win, they will travel to Atlanta for the start of the NLCS.

Game 5 on Thursday night will be the most anticipated matchup between the longtime foes in the history of the rivalry.