How to watch the Dodgers and Mets in the NLCS Showdown between New York and LA

The stage is set for an electric National League Championship Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers face off against the New York Mets. It’s a collision of powerhouses, with each team boasting its own star-studded lineup and deep pitching staff. The Dodgers, the team with the best record in all of baseball, will have home-field advantage, but the Mets have been red-hot since June and carry plenty of momentum into this best-of-seven series.

How They Got Here

Los Angeles Dodgers: The Dodgers are no strangers to this stage. They've been a juggernaut all season, with a roster headlined by Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Teoscar Hernández.

After dispatching the San Diego Padres in a nail-biting NLDS, the Dodgers leaned heavily on their bullpen, which delivered 24 consecutive scoreless innings to secure their spot in the NLCS. Their lineup is a force to be reckoned with, but it’s their ability to grind through adversity that makes them particularly dangerous heading into this series.

New York Mets: Don’t let the No. 6 seed fool you—the Mets have been the hottest team in baseball for months.

Their pitching has been nearly flawless, with Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and José Quintana shutting down opposing lineups.

In the NLDS, the Mets took down the Phillies with timely hitting and a dominant rotation. Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor have led the charge offensively, and now, they’ll need to continue that surge against the Dodgers' formidable arms.

Key Matchup: Mets Pitching vs. Shohei Ohtani

At the heart of this series is the chess match between the Mets’ pitching staff and Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani, the two-way phenom, has the ability to turn a game on its head with one swing.

The Mets’ pitching, anchored by Manaea and Quintana, has been stellar, but Ohtani presents a unique challenge. His performance will be pivotal in determining the outcome of this series.

The Mets must find a way to neutralize Ohtani, as the Padres briefly did in the NLDS after his Game 1 heroics. If New York can keep Ohtani in check, they’ll significantly improve their chances of making it to the World Series.

Top Players to Watch

Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani: Ohtani’s impact on both sides of the ball makes him the Dodgers’ most valuable weapon. Whether it’s with his bat or on the mound, Ohtani has the ability to change the trajectory of a game. New York will be laser-focused on limiting his production, but that’s easier said than done.

Mookie Betts: Betts, the Dodgers' spark plug, has returned to form at just the right time. His ability to set the tone at the top of the lineup and make game-changing plays in the outfield gives the Dodgers a significant edge. Betts is known for rising to the occasion in big moments, and this series should be no different.

Teoscar Hernández: One of the Dodgers’ most clutch performers this postseason, Hernández has delivered key hits when it’s mattered most. His power, combined with his ability to come through in high-pressure situations, makes him a threat in every at-bat, especially against the Mets' two left-handed starting ptichers.

New York Mets

Pete Alonso: Alonso, the Mets’ power-hitting first baseman, has been a force at the plate all season. His ability to drive in runs and change the game with one swing will be crucial against the Dodgers’ deep pitching staff. If Alonso gets hot, the Mets’ offense will be hard to stop.

Francisco Lindor: The Mets’ captain has led by example, both offensively and defensively. Lindor’s range at shortstop and his clutch hitting have been instrumental in New York’s postseason success. His leadership will be vital in navigating the pressure of the NLCS.

Sean Manaea: The unsung hero of the Mets’ postseason run, Manaea has been lights-out on the mound. He shut down the Phillies in the NLDS, and New York will need him to deliver another big performance against the Dodgers' dangerous lineup.

Schedule: