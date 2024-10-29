Irwindale

Irwindale Speedway to close after 25 years of racing, demolition derbies and more

Irwindale Speedway and Dragstrip has hosted NASCAR events, drag races and more for a quarter-center in the San Gabriel Valley.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NASCAR via Getty Images

The checkered flag is in sight for Irwindale Speedway after 25 years of NASCAR races, demolition derbies, drag racing, and other events at the San Gabriel Valley motorsports landmark.

The speedway and dragstrip about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles will close at the end of the 2024 season with a farewell event scheduled for Dec. 21, according to a statement posted Tuesday.

"Irwindale has been more than just a track. It's been a home and gathering place for racing enthusiasts worldwide," said Tim Huddleston, President of Irwindale Speedway & Event Center Inc. "On behalf of my wife Lisa and our partners Bob and Maureen Bruncati, we extend heartfelt thanks to our fans, racers, sponsors, and the City of Irwindale for their unwavering support over the past 25 years. We’re grateful for every moment and memory we’ve shared as a community."

The track and its 63-acres of land were purchased by IDS Real Estate Group in 2022, when plans for an industrial business park were introduced for the area south of the 210 Freeway just west of the 605 Freeway. NBCLA has reached out to the city for an update on plans for the site.

There are several events on the remaining 2024 calendar that will go on as planned. They include Thursday Night Thunder events, Night of Destruction on Nov. 2, Nitro Revival on Nov. 8-9, and SevenStock 26 on Nov. 16.

Fans will have one last opportunity to race down the dragstrip Dec. 5 with the last Thursday Night Thunder. the Mooneyes Christmas Party is set for Dec. 7.

The Irwindale Speedway Farewell Extravaganza on Dec. 21 will feature NASCAR short-track races, Night of Destruction events, a drift invitational and the ARCA Menards Series West.

Tickets for the Farewell Extravaganza will be on sale Nov. 8.

IrwindaleSan Gabriel Valley
