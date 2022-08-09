J Balvin Set to Start 2022 NFL Season With Kickoff Concert

As if the 2022 NFL season opening matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams needed any more sparks, the league has announced that J Balvin will be heading a kick off show ahead of the game.

The 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert will take place at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach, California — just about 25 miles south of SoFi Stadium.

Kicking off the 2022 season in style with @JBALVIN 🔥



Catch his concert live on NFL social and NBC on September 8. #Kickoff2022 pic.twitter.com/d0b7usmOTQ — NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2022

The 2022 NFL Kickoff Experience festivities are set to begin at noon local time, with J Balvin taking the stage at 4 p.m. PT, according to the NFL. Those hoping to join Balvin on Sept. 8 can check out NFL.com for more details on how to attain free tickets.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For those that aren’t able to join the global artist in Long Beach can still tune in via NFL Network, NFL.com, NFL app and select NFL social media accounts. Parts of the show are also set to hit the NBC airwaves that night.

Has J Balvin performed at the Super Bowl?

This isn’t J Balvin first time making an appearance on an NFL stage, as he made a surprise cameo during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2020. Balvin has climbed the ranks of success in both the Latino and global communities, winning multiple awards at the Latin Grammys and Billboard Music Awards just to name a few.

Where is J Balvin from?

The Colombia-born artist hails from Medellín, Colombia, but has no doubt cemented his name as one of the most successful musicians of his time. He’s made music with big names like Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Beyoncé.

How has J Balvin impacted fashion?

J Balvin has made some serious noise in the fashion-lifestyle industry, with most recently being given the Global Style Icon Award at the Accessories Council’s Annual ACE awards. Just in case you were wondering, he’s also had a collaboration with Air Jordan—making some more noise in the sneaker community. He’s got another Jordan shoe collaboration set to release in September.

So what track are you hoping Balvin performs at the 2022 NFL Kickoff Concert?