Jackie Robinson Stadium in Compton to be Refurbished

Jackie Robinson Stadium in Compton will be refurbished in a partnership involving the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and the charitable organization operated by Dodger pitching star Clayton Kershaw and his wife Ellen, it was announced Monday.

The partnership involving Kershaw's Challenge will also include the construction of a new ``Field 42'' at Gonzales Park, site of Jackie Robinson Stadium.

Construction will begin later this year on the 52nd and 53rd Dodgers Dreamfields, continuing the LADF's commitment to build 75 Dodgers Dreamfields by 2033, the 75th anniversary of the team's move to Los Angeles.

The renovation of Jackie Robinson Stadium will include upgrades to the field, outfield fence, dugouts, scoreboard, backstop, lighting, bathrooms/locker room facilities and spectator viewing areas.

The new Field 42 will serve youth baseball and softball players ages 5-12. It will include a large LED scoreboard, windscreens on the outfield wall and an enclosed batting cage and a new irrigation and watering system to ensure that the field stays ready for play well into the future.

The announcement was made in connection with Jackie Robinson Day, where Major League Baseball celebrates the anniversary of Robinson breaking baseball's color line as a member of the Brooklyn Dodgers and all uniformed personnel wear Robinson's number, 42.

"Jackie Robinson Day is always a special day in Los Angeles, and it's hard to think of a better way to honor his legacy and celebrate his centennial birthday than by increasing access to youth baseball and softball in Compton," said Nichol Whiteman, the foundation's CEO.

The Kershaws also assisted in the construction of the universally accessible field at Baldwin Hills Recreation Center and the field at Algin Sutton Recreation Center in South Los Angeles.

A sweepstakes will be held to raise funds for the project.

The winner join Clayton Kershaw in a game of catch on the field at Dodger Stadium, go on a private exclusive clubhouse tour, receive an autographed baseball from Kershaw, watch Dodgers batting practice, receive two Lexus Dugout Club tickets, have a private car service to and from Dodger Stadium and be flown out to Los Angeles for a two-night stay in a four-star hotel.

Entries can be made at Dodgers.com/win.