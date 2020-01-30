Jeanie Buss Posts First Public Statement on Kobe Bryant’s Death: ‘You Gave Me Inspiration and Strength’

Following in the footsteps of Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, and the Los Angeles Lakers organization, team owner Jeanie Buss, daughter of the late Jerry Buss, posted her first public comments since the tragic death of Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Buss's emotional post was heartfelt and touching, it included a personal story of how Bryant helped her in the days following the death of her father back in February of 2013.

“Kobe, I don’t know how to express what you mean to me, my family and the Los Angeles Lakers,” wrote Buss on her Instagram account. “My father loved you like a son, which makes us family.”

"When you invited me to lunch shortly after my father passed away, I was struggling to find motivation and purpose. Kobe, you brought Gianna with you to spend some time with me. You explained that you wanted to show her that women can be leaders in the NBA, just like the men.

"At first, it seemed like an action of a devoted father setting an example for his daughter. But in actuality—and I am positively sure you knew EXACTLY what you were doing—what you did was give me the inspiration and strength I was searching for.

"I reflect on that day often and it makes me smile and it makes me strong. I call on that memory whenever I feel down and need a bit of courage. For everything you did on the court that filled me with so much joy and love, for all the lives you changed through basketball itself, it was that day with Gigi that reignited my drive and determination.

"Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri—I am so sorry for your loss. We are grateful to have you in our lives and we will always be here for you. To the familes that also lost loved ones on Sunday, the entire Laker family mourns with you. Laker Nation—we are one family grieving the loss of people we loved dearly. We will mourn together, cry together but we will also heal together, love together and win TOGETHER. We Love you.

"Kobe—that's what made you so unbelievably special. You not only inspired us towards greatness, you showed us the way."

Buss also mentioned the MambaOnThree Fund that was set up by Vanessa Bryant and the Mamba Sports Foundation to support the families affected by the horrific incident.