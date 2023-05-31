Jersey Schedule for Heat and Nuggets in 2023 NBA Finals

The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have made it to the NBA’s biggest stage, and they now know what they will be wearing for the occasion.

The league announced which jerseys each team will wear for the first four games of the 2023 Finals through NBA LockerVision, which lays out the full uniform schedule for the entire season.

The Heat will mostly be wearing their white Association Edition jerseys to start the series, while the Nuggets will be avoiding white all together to kick off their first NBA Finals appearance. Neither of the uniform matchups from the Heat and Nuggets’ two regular season meetings will be used in the first four games of the Finals, either.

Let’s go game by game to see what the stars will be wearing during the Finals:

Game 1: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets, Thursday, June 1

Heat: Statement Edition (Red)

Nuggets: Statement Edition (Royal blue)

Game 2: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets, Sunday, June 4

Heat: Association Edition (White)

Nuggets: Icon Edition (Navy blue)

Game 3: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat, Wednesday, June 7

Nuggets: Statement Edition (Royal blue)

Heat: Association Edition (White)

Game 4: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat, Friday, June 9

Nuggets: Icon Edition (Navy blue)

Heat: Association Edition (White)

Will the Heat and Nuggets have Finals patches on their jerseys?

Keeping up with recent tradition, players on both teams will have Finals patches above the last names on the back of their jerseys.

Heat record by jersey in the playoffs

The Heat have worn three jerseys during the playoffs and have seen some mixed success.

Association Edition: 8-3

Icon Edition: 1-3

Statement Edition: 3-0

While the Icon Edition has been the least-successful look for the Heat in the playoffs, their lone win in the black jerseys was their biggest. They wore the uniforms for their Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics that secured them a spot in the Finals.

Nuggets record by jersey in the playoffs

The Nuggets have sported all four of their jerseys during the playoffs, and they have not lost a game yet in the edition they will be wearing for Game 1 of the Finals: