Los Angeles Lakers

Kings beat Lakers 120-107 for season sweep

Domantas Sabonis had 17 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 120-107. 

By Eric He

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis had 17 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Los Angeles Lakers 120-107 on Wednesday night.

The Kings have won seven of their last eight games against the Lakers, including a four-game sweep this season. Harrison Barnes made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points, De’Aaron Fox added 21 and Keegan Murray had 19 as all five starters for the Kings scored in double figures.

Sabonis' triple-double was his league-leading 23rd, with his last one coming in the Kings’ victory at the Lakers last week.

Austin Reaves led the Lakers with 28 points. Anthony Davis added 22 points and 10 rebounds, and LeBron James had 18 points and 13 boards.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Both teams are fighting for playoff position, with the Kings pulling even with Phoenix for sixth place in the Western Conference, three games ahead of the ninth-place Lakers.

Sacramento pulled away in the third quarter after a close first half, starting the quarter on a 10-2 run to open a double-digit lead and holding Los Angeles to four field goals in the frame. Fox’s consecutive baskets to end the third gave the Kings a 15-point lead.

The Lakers cut the deficit to single digits early in the fourth, but Barnes and Malik Monk answered with consecutive 3-pointers to give the Kings a comfortable cushion again.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Los Angeles Rams 43 mins ago

Cornerback Darious Williams is returning to the Los Angeles Rams

March Madness 5 hours ago

Jay Williams on the shift in Duke's Culture under Jon Scheyer, following Coach K's legacy

Sacramento led 60-56 at halftime, paced by 14 points and four 3-pointers from Murray.

The Kings were without Kevin Huerter (right leg contusion) and Trey Lyles (left knee sprain).

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Golden State on Saturday.

Kings: Host New York on Saturday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles LakersLeBron James
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us