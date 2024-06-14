You won't believe how much Kobe Bryant's game-worn jersey from the night he tore his Achilles just sold for

The world of sports memorabilia never ceases to amaze, but even seasoned collectors were left in awe at the recent Goldin 100 auction.

Hosted by the iconic Goldin Auctions, and bolstered by eBay’s recent acquisition, this event has set new records and turned heads with its extraordinary lineup.

The auction, which featured 50 of the most sought-after collectibles, saw bidding wars for items that hold significant historical and emotional value.

The highlight? Kobe Bryant’s game-worn, photo-matched, and signed Los Angeles Lakers home jersey from the fateful night of April 12, 2013, when he tore his Achilles tendon.

This wasn’t just any jersey; it was a piece of history, bearing the sweat and spirit of one of basketball’s greatest moments of triumph and tragedy.

On that night, despite his injury, Kobe scored 34 points, dished out 4 assists, and grabbed 5 rebounds. It was a game that epitomized his relentless determination and legendary status.

After an intense bidding battle, this iconic jersey sold for a staggering $1,220,000. It’s a testament to Kobe’s enduring legacy and the profound impact he had on the sport and its fans.

But Kobe’s jersey wasn’t the only star of the show.

Michael Jordan’s 2003-04 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Ultimate Logos Signature card, deemed by Ken Goldin himself as the “best ever Michael Jordan card,” shattered records, selling for an astonishing $2,928,000.

This one-of-a-kind card, featuring the NBA logo from a game-used Jordan jersey and His Airness’ autograph, now holds the title of the highest-selling Michael Jordan card ever.

Other notable sales included Michael Jordan's "Shattered Backboard" game-used and twice-signed 1985 Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers, which fetched $444,080. The sneakers, photo-matched and steeped in history, serve as a reminder of Jordan’s impact on and off the court.

Equally impressive was the 1957 Mickey Mantle MVP season game-used New York Yankees pinstripe home jersey, which sold for $457,500. This jersey, worn during multiple home run games and Mantle’s only "hit for the cycle" game, is a cherished piece of baseball history.

Additionally, a rare 1890-92 John H. Ryder Studio Cabinet Cy Young rookie card sold for $500,200, and a 1917-20 M101-6 Felix Mendelsohn Joe Jackson card fetched $256,200. These sales underscore the timeless appeal and value of vintage sports memorabilia.

These record-breaking auctions reflect not only the financial value but also the deep emotional connections fans and collectors have with these iconic athletes and moments. Each item is a story, a piece of history that continues to resonate with generations of sports enthusiasts.

The allure of owning a tangible piece of sports history is undeniably powerful. It’s about more than just the monetary value; it’s about holding a moment in time, a symbol of greatness, and a tribute to the legends who’ve shaped the world of sports.

Whether it’s Kobe’s jersey, Jordan’s card, or Mantle’s jersey, these items carry a legacy that transcends the game, embodying the passion, dedication, and unforgettable moments that make sports so compelling.