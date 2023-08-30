Los Angeles Dodgers

Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, to throw ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium for ‘Lakers Night'

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late great Kobe Bryant, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Friday, September 1 for the annual 'Lakers Night' at Dodger Stadium.

By Michael Duarte

Kobe Bryant is a Los Angeles legend and longtime Dodgers fan. His memory lives on at Chavez Ravine, whether it's the numerous photographs oh him watching the 2018 World Series behind home plate, or players like Kiké Hernandez, who wears No. 8 to honor him, or Mookie Betts discussing the lessons he learned from him, Bryant still remains in everyone's hearts and minds.

On Friday, for the Dodgers annual "Lakers Night" at the stadium, Bryant will once again be honored with his family in attendance.

Natalia Bryant, the 20-year-old daughter of the later Lakers legend, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Dodgers game against the MLB-best Atlanta Braves.

Natalia confirmed the announcement with a post of her own. The event comes on the heels of Kobe's 45th birthday, which would have been on August 23rd.

Every year, as part of the package of promotional themed nights at Dodger Stadium, the team honors the Lakers. Typically, the Laker Girls, and a player will come to the stadium to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Fans who purchase a special ticket package for the night, will receive a Dodgers/Lakers themed hat or jersey.

This year, the Dodgers are honoring the former Lakers legend with a limited edition Black Mamba themed Dodgers Kobe Bryant jersey.

The jersey features the two numbers Bryant wore during his 20-year playing career with the Lakers. The No. 8 is on the front of the jersey, and the No. 24 is on the back. Tickets for the annual "Lakers Night" have currently sold out.

Bryant was tragically killed at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with seven others. Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant, and his three daughters Natalia, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4.

Natalia, currently works an IMG model and is in her junior year at the University of Southern California.

World Series - Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
Kobe Bryant reacts as Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game Four of the 2018 World Series against pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez #57 of the Boston Red Sox (not in photo) at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

