Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, to throw ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium for ‘Lakers Night'

Kobe Bryant is a Los Angeles legend and longtime Dodgers fan. His memory lives on at Chavez Ravine, whether it's the numerous photographs oh him watching the 2018 World Series behind home plate, or players like Kiké Hernandez, who wears No. 8 to honor him, or Mookie Betts discussing the lessons he learned from him, Bryant still remains in everyone's hearts and minds.

On Friday, for the Dodgers annual "Lakers Night" at the stadium, Bryant will once again be honored with his family in attendance.

Natalia Bryant, the 20-year-old daughter of the later Lakers legend, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Dodgers game against the MLB-best Atlanta Braves.

Join us for a special @Lakers Night on 9/1 with Natalia Bryant throwing out the ceremonial first pitch! 💙💜💛 pic.twitter.com/qubx0UiKD4 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 29, 2023

Natalia confirmed the announcement with a post of her own. The event comes on the heels of Kobe's 45th birthday, which would have been on August 23rd.

Every year, as part of the package of promotional themed nights at Dodger Stadium, the team honors the Lakers. Typically, the Laker Girls, and a player will come to the stadium to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Fans who purchase a special ticket package for the night, will receive a Dodgers/Lakers themed hat or jersey.

This year, the Dodgers are honoring the former Lakers legend with a limited edition Black Mamba themed Dodgers Kobe Bryant jersey.

The Dodgers are giving away this exclusive Kobe Bryant jersey for Lakers Night on September 1st 👀 pic.twitter.com/gb9EeisxHm — MLB Life (@MLBLife) July 24, 2023

The jersey features the two numbers Bryant wore during his 20-year playing career with the Lakers. The No. 8 is on the front of the jersey, and the No. 24 is on the back. Tickets for the annual "Lakers Night" have currently sold out.

Bryant was tragically killed at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with seven others. Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryant, and his three daughters Natalia, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4.

Natalia, currently works an IMG model and is in her junior year at the University of Southern California.