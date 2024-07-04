LA Galaxy vs. LAFC Fourth of July El Tráfico Preview: How to watch the best rivalry in Major League Soccer

Southern California's fiercest soccer rivalry returns this Fourth of July, as the LA Galaxy and LAFC clash at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena. With both teams riding high in the Western Conference, the next chapter in the El Tráfico rivalry promises fireworks both on and off the field.

Both teams enter the match as the class of the league and atop the table in the Western Conference.

The Galaxy have been on an impressive run, winning six of their last seven league matches. Sitting in second place, just behind LAFC on goal differential, Greg Vanney's squad is poised for a showdown.

"The best part about this version of the rivalry is that they are arguably the two best teams in the West," said former New England Revolution forward Taylor Twellman, who will be calling the game on Apple TV. "That is something we haven't seen yet. Yes, we've had superstars play in the game. Yes, we've had the marquee event in the game, but we've never had number 1 vs. number 2 in the Western Conference play in this game, and that is why this year's match is so intriguing."

Last weekend’s 3-0 triumph over the San Jose Earthquakes showcased their dominance, with Dejan Joveljic and Joseph Paintsil finding the back of the net. Riqui Puig, named to the MLS All-Star Game on Monday, made his return from a groin injury, adding even more firepower to the Galaxy lineup.

"I think we mark this game on the calendar because it's one of the best games we have on the season and all the players want to play in it," said Puig ahead of the El Tráfico match. "Last year's atmosphere was amazing and we want to repeat the same this year. We are ready and really happy to play this game on Thursday."

On the other side of the pitch, LAFC are the team everyone is chasing. Unbeaten in their last 11 matches, including ten wins and one draw across all competitions, the Black and Gold are in stellar form.

Their recent 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids highlighted their attacking prowess, with Denis Bouanga, also recently named an MLS All-Star, leading the charge.

"It's always nice to be rewarded individually. That proves that I still have this level of performance," said Bouanga of making the MLS All-Star team. "And I'm very happy too, that Hugo [Lloris] is part of the All-Star Game because he deserves the merit for this first part of the season. And like I said, it's thanks to the team that I am here today and I hope to do the same in the second part of the season to be able to get to the end of this MLS season and MLS Cup."

Bouanga has been a force all season, making key plays and scoring crucial goals.

Star Players to Watch

Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy

Puig’s return from injury couldn't have come at a better time. His vision and creativity in the midfield are pivotal for the Galaxy. Named to the MLS All-Star Game, Puig is known for his quick feet and ability to unlock defenses with his skillful passing. Last year's game-winning goal scorer in this match, his performance could be the difference-maker in this high-stakes match.

"He's really talented with the ball in transition and open spaces, has a clinical first touch and finish," said LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo of Puig. "Those are enough qualities to hurt teams. And he has the freedom in his team to find pockets and to, at times, cheat a little bit."

LAFC

Denis Bouanga - LAFC

Bouanga’s impact on LAFC cannot be overstated. The dynamic forward has been a consistent threat, scoring goals and creating opportunities for his teammates. Last year's MLS, MLS Cup, and Concacaf Champions Cup's Golden Boot winner, Bouanga’s speed and precision will be crucial for LAFC as they look to maintain their unbeaten streak.

Team News and Lineups

LA Galaxy

The Galaxy are relatively healthy, with only veteran midfielder Gaston Brugman sidelined due to a knee injury. Expected to line up in a 4-3-3 formation, their predicted XI includes McCarthy in goal, a backline of Yamane, Neal, Yoshida, and Aude, with Delgado, Puig, and Cerrillo in midfield. Up front, Pec, Joveljic, and Paintsil will lead the attack.

LAFC

LAFC will miss Cristian Olivera, who is with Uruguay at Copa America, and Lorenzo Dellavalle, out with a knee injury. Their predicted 4-3-3 lineup features Lloris in goal, Palencia, Murillo, Chanot, and Hollingshead in defense, with Tillman, Sanchez, and Atuesta in midfield. The attacking trio of Bogusz, Kamara, and Bouanga will look to exploit any weaknesses in the Galaxy defense.

History in the Making

El Tráfico, also known as the Los Angeles Derby, is arguably one of the best rivalries in all of MLS. The rivalry between the two franchises based in Greater Los Angeles with their stadiums just 13 miles apart, is known for its star power, explosive scoring, fan animosity, consistently close results, and high drama.

It is the second rivalry in the league between two teams that share the same city, with the Hudson River Derby between the New York Red Bulls and NYCFC being the other.

"I don't know where the rivalry ranks because of the history of Toronto-Monteal and Seattle-Portland," said Twellman of the El Tráfico rivalry. "I do know as time passes, El Tráfico will only gain more momentum and more notoriety of being arguably the best rivalry in Major League Soccer."

Despite the rivalry still being young, it is easily one of the most popular and highly contested in the league. The first match between the two teams is still the most memorable.

With LAFC leading 3-0 after the first 60 minutes on March 31, 2018, at StubHub Center in Carson, international superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic was subbed on to make his American debut. The man known around the world as simply Zlatan, scored one of the most sensational goals the league has ever seen and recorded the game-winner in the waning seconds to give the LA Galaxy a shocking 4-3 come-from-behind victory that would set the stage for all future contests.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Los Angeles Galaxy celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-3 during the MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Los Angeles Galaxy at StubHub Center on March 31, 2018 in Carson, California.

"It's hard for this rivalry ever to surpass the first one," said Apple TV analyst Diego Valeri. "I think it's going to be an exciting match as always. The clash of two different styles makes it even more attractive. I also think the game at the Rose Bowl could be a prelude to a future playoff elimination match."

In their second meeting months later, fans clashed outside the Banc of California stadium leading to six fights and several arrests. The animosity between the two fan bases has only increased since, with heightened security now commonplace at every game.

"Without a doubt in my mind, this is by far the best and most entertaining rivalry in MLS, " said former LA Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan, now an analyst for Apple TV's MLS Season Pass. "The fans hate each other, the goals, comebacks, momentum, big moments in these matches. Nothing else compares in MLS. What stands out in rivalry games is the big moments. Zlatan with the debut, Vela with big goals, playoff game winners, Riqui Puig with the game-winner at the Rose Bowl last year. These are the things that fans remember forever and it seems like every time these two teams play, there is a big game-winning moment."

Last year's Fourth of July El Tráfico match broke the all-time MLS attendance record at 82,110, and once again proved to be an instant classic. With the game tied at 1-1 in the 73rd minute, Puig's sliding goal in front of the net proved to be the game-winner, sending the record-breaking crowd into a frenzy.

"For me a derby is like a final. There’s nothing else surrounding it. There are only two teams on the field. We want to win on Thursday," said Bouanga. "They won it the last time. So we are hoping we can win the second battle. So we can moving forward we can continue what we’ve done in the first part of the season.”

In addition to their 17 regular season matches, the two teams have clashed five other times in tournament and postseason play. In total, the two rivals have squared off 22 times in all competitions over the last six years, with the LA Galaxy holding a razor-thin edge over their rivals with nine wins, compared to eight for LAFC, and five draws. A win for the Black and Gold on Thursday would even the record overall.

Match Prediction

With both teams in excellent form, this match is set to be a thriller. The Galaxy’s home advantage and the return of Puig could give them the edge they need to avenge their April defeat. However, LAFC’s unbeaten run and the firepower of Bouanga make them formidable opponents. Expect a close contest with the deciding goal likely coming late in the game.

Anticipation is high for this edition of El Tráfico. Both teams have a lot to prove, and the Rose Bowl Stadium will be buzzing with excitement. As an ardent observer of this rivalry, I believe the Galaxy’s recent momentum and Puig’s return will tip the scales in their favor, but LAFC’s resilience can’t be underestimated. This match will be a testament to the fierce competition and high stakes of Major League Soccer, with the top of the table in the Western Conference on the line.

"I think this win will have a great impact because I think it’s a special moment because of the Fourth of July," added Bouanga. "We have the same amount of points. We are playing for first place. I think the one who wins will have a great impact on the rest of the season. We are ready. We know we lost one time. But this time we are ready to win so we can keep up on the way we started the first half of the season."

How to Watch the Game

The match is expected to kick off at 7:30 PM PT at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena. The game can be seen exclusively on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

MLS Season Pass allows you to stream all MLS matches, including the playoffs, and the MLS Cup championship. Currently, Apple TV is offering a 50 percent off promotion for the remainder of the 2024 season for just $59.00.

MLS Season Pass is available on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com. Fans can also access MLS Season Pass from the Apple TV app on Apple Vision Pro, where they can watch games alongside other apps in their physical space; within an Environment, so the screen feels 100 feet wide; and in Spatial Audio for an even more immersive viewing experience.