LAFC rout the Rapids 4-0 to advance to Leagues Cup Final in MLS Cup rematch with Columbus Crew

Remember that scene in Rocky II where Apollo Creed tries to goad a recently retired Rocky Balboa to give him a rematch?

Well, as Creed learned, be careful what you wish for.

For eight long months, the Los Angeles Football Club has been fixated on their loss to the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field in the 2023 MLS Cup Final last December.

Abhorrent weather, sloppy field conditions, and a four-minute lapse in focus was the difference on that day in a 2-1 loss to LAFC, ending their dream of repeating as champions.

Eight months later, the rematch is set, not for an MLS Cup Trophy, but another piece of hardware altogether.

LAFC punched their ticket to the 2024 Leagues Cup Final on Wednesday with a 4-0 rout of the Colorado Rapids at BMO Stadium in the semifinal.

With the victory, LAFC earns a 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup berth.

Mateusz Bogusz struck first for the Black and Gold in the 42nd minute on a beautiful display of passing prowess by LAFC. Ryan Hollingshead passed to Jesus Murillo who sent it back to Hollingshead, but the defender faked out his opponent, letting the ball instead go through to Bogusz who was wide open and struck it into the back of the net.

LAFC added its second goal of the night a couple of minutes later on a thunderous strike by Kei Kamara.

The second-leading goal scorer in MLS history buried a right-footed shot into the back of the net to give the Black and Gold a 2-0 lead at the break. Once again it was Hollingshead in on the action, leaping over a through pass, changing direction, and finding a wide-open Kamara inside the box.

Last season's 2023 MLS Golden Boot winner added to the total in the opening minutes of the second half.

With new teammate and fellow countryman, Oliver Giroud, on the pitch to start the final 45, the two French forwards raced down the field on the left side of the pitch with Bouanga deking his defender to the right before slotting a left-footed shot into the far post for the goal.

Lewis O'Brien opened up his LAFC account with his first goal for the Black and Gold in the 75th minute. The 25-year-old English midfielder, on loan from Nottingham Forest, found himself in the right place at the right time just outside the center of the 18-yard box when his volley found the far right corner of the net for the 4-0 lead.

The 2023 MLS Cup rematch will take place on August 25th at Lower.com field in Columbus, Ohio.