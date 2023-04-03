Lakers are the NBA Kings of Tik Tok

The Los Angeles Lakers are surging in the Western Conference standings and so is their social media following.

Tik Tok became the most downloaded app in the world in 2022, and NBA teams joined them, seizing the opportunity to gain followers and engagement in order to increase their online presence.

Recently, sports betting website Gambling.com decided to analyze all 30 NBA teams Tik Tok accounts to see which franchise had the most Likes, Followers, Videos, and Earnings per Video.

To no surprise, the reigning champion Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers were crowned the Kings of Tik Tok.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Basketball with a crown on display at half court during a ceremony honoring LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career total of 38,387 points prior to the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on February 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Lakers Tik Tok videos have more likes, and more average likes per video than any other NBA team. The Lake Show average over 128,000 likes per video posted on their Tik Tok account.

The Warriors dominated the NBA when it came to Followers with 5.2 million and total likes at over 57.2 million. According to those numbers, their estimated earnings per video cashes in at over $5,161 per video.

The Dallas Mavericks Tik Tok team is the most active with over 850 videos posted to their account and counting.

The numbers indicate that the Lakers have a lot of work to do in order to surpass the current NBA Champions in Tik Tok Followers and total likes. But, because the Lakers have a much higher engagement per post than the Warriors, once their follower count rises, they should be able to eventually surpass them in total likes.

Social media presence has become a vital part of any sports teams imprint and reach over the last ten years. The giants of social media, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and now Tik Tok, have allowed for direct access and engagement to fans and their favorite teams.

Now, when LeBron James and Anthony Davis connect on an alley oop dunk that you would ordinarily only be able to watch on Sports Center Top 10, it can go viral in minutes and be viewed by millions of people in a heartbeat.

If you haven't followed them already, you can follow the Lakers Tik Tok account here.