Wearing Their Black Mamba Jerseys, Lakers Beat the Heat, 124-114, to Take 2-0 Lead in NBA Finals

"Mama, there goes that man!"

Anthony Davis continued his dominance in his first career NBA Finals, leading the Lakers to a 124-114 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Lakers lead the series 2-0, and the Heat are left dangling over the precipice, as they juggle a bevy of injuries to their starting lineup.

The shorthanded Heat were without starting center Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and point guard Goaran Dragic, who suffered a torn plantar fascia in Game 1.

Following Game 1, Heat forward Jimmy Butler admitted he would need to be more aggressive on the offensive end of the floor without Dragic and Adebayo in Game 2.

From the opening tip to the final buzzer, Butler did everything he could to get his teammates going, while finding his own shots on the floor. Butler finished with a team-high 25 points and a game-high 13 assists.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra inserted Tyler Herro into the starting lineup in place of Dragic. The decision made Herro, 20, the youngest player to start an NBA Finals game in NBA history, surpassing Lakers' legend Magic Johnson by just 10 days. Herro rewarded his coach with 17 points.

Kelly Olynk scored 24 points off the bench in the loss, and Kendrick Nunn chipped in 13 points.

For the second straight game, Miami had absolutely no answer for Davis. Despite never appearing in the NBA Finals before Wednesday, Davis is already carving out a place for himself among the Pantheon of the NBA's greatest champions.

Davis' dominance was on full display in Game 2, scoring 32 points and 14 rebounds. Davis also ramped up the intensity in the second half, scoring 15 points in the third quarter alone. Davis became the fifth player in NBA history to score at least 30 points in his first career NBA Finals games.

LeBron James had no problem finding his tag team partner throughout the game, scoring 33 points, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out nine assists. James is now two wins away from the fourth NBA Championship of his illustrious career.

Rajon Rondo had 16 points and 10 assists off the bench. Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each had 11 in the victory.

"We came out with a killer mindset tonight because of Kobe Bryant," said Rajon Rondo to ESPN after the game. "He always played every game like it was his last, and putting on that jersey means a lot to everyone in that locker room. We understand his legacy."

After starting scorching hot from three-point range in Game 1, the Lakers missed their first six shots from downtown in Game 2.

The early poor shooting allowed the Heat to hold an early 8-6 lead, but the Lakers quickly went on an 8-0 run, and would never trail again. Despite the Heat's best efforts to remain in the game, the Lakers were in total control from start to finish.

The Lakers led 29-23 at the end of the first quarter, and by 14 at halftime. Driven by Davis, the Lakers led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter.

Without Adebayo as their defensive anchor in the middle, the Heat relied heavily on their 2-3 zone throughout the course of the game. The zone left plenty of wide-open three-point opportunities for Los Angeles who shot an NBA Finals record 28 three-pointers in the first half.

Thanks to Davis in the high-post, and James running the baseline, the Lakers were easily able to pick apart Miami's zone and obtain whatever shot they wanted throughout the night.

The Lakers dominated the paint for the second straight game, 56-46, and out-rebounded the Heat, 44-37 (including 16 offensive rebounds), leading to nine fast-break points.

The Lakers improved to 55-0 this season when leading after three quarters, and are a perfect 4-0 in the postseason when wearing their Kobe Bryant designed "Black Mamba" jerseys.

The Heat have never trailed in a series throughout the course of the NBA Playoffs until the Finals. Now, they're staring directly at an 0-2 deficit against a superior Lakers team that smells blood in the Walt Disney World water.

Game 3 is on Sunday night at 4:30PM PT.