Lakers look sluggish in 110-96 loss to Heat without Jimmy Butler

Tyler Herro scored 21 points, Duncan Robinson had 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter and the Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers 110-96 on Wednesday night.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 16 points and Nikola Jovic and Bam Adebayo scored 15 apiece as all eight Miami players who saw action scored in double figures. Kevin Love had a season-high 14 rebounds along with 10 points.

Miami was without Jimmy Butler for the sixth time in seven games because of irritation in his right foot.

Anthony Davis had 29 points and 18 rebounds for Los Angeles. Austin Reaves added 24 points.

The Heat shot just 39.1% from the field the first three quarters, but were 14 of 24 in the fourth, including 6 of 11 on 3-pointers.

The Lakers were just 4 of 30 on 3-pointers and committed 15 of their 22 turnovers in the first half as they lost for the ninth time in their last 12 games. LeBron James was 6 of 18 from the field and finished with 12 points.

Love's layup off a steal gave the Heat a 43-31 lead with 4:22 remaining in the first half.

Miami had a 43-35 advantage at halftime before the Lakers slowly started coming back in the second half. Christian Wood's driving layup and free throw to complete a 3-point play got Los Angeles to 74-72 early in the fourth quarter before Miami responded with a 10-2 run that included 3-pointers by Robinson and Jaquez.

The Heat put it out of reach with a 15-6 run during a four-minute stretch midway through the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Heat: Conclude five-game trip against Phoenix on Friday night.

Lakers: Host Memphis on Friday night.